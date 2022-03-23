Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA] is -66.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Society Pass Incorporated [NASDAQ: SOPA] gained 31.46% on the last trading session, reaching $3.51 price per share at the time. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Society Pass (SoPa) Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results, Sees 891% Year on Year Revenue Growth.

Revenue grew 891% (from $52,453 for fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 to $519,885 for fiscal year ended December 31, 2021) driven primarily from revenues generated by the LeFlair lifestyle platform.

SoPa is well capitalized for planned acquisitions of food & beverage, lifestyle, travel, merchant software companies in VIP (Vietnam, Indonesia, and Philippines) countries of SEA.

Society Pass Incorporated represents 20.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $73.67 million with the latest information. SOPA stock price has been found in the range of $2.6501 to $4.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.81M shares, SOPA reached a trading volume of 30857642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Society Pass Incorporated is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 736.75.

Trading performance analysis for SOPA stock

Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 61.75.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.00 for Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.89, while it was recorded at 2.78 for the last single week of trading.

Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA] shares currently have an operating margin of -7118.51 and a Gross Margin at -1661.08. Society Pass Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7297.94.

Return on Total Capital for SOPA is now -65.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -67.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.72. Additionally, SOPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Society Pass Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.90% of SOPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOPA stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 52,685, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in SOPA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.12 million in SOPA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Society Pass Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Society Pass Incorporated [NASDAQ:SOPA] by around 420,324 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 420,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOPA stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 420,324 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.