Smart for Life Inc. [SMFL] Revenue clocked in at $5.35 million, down -61.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Smart for Life Inc. [NASDAQ: SMFL] traded at a high on 03/22/22, posting a 10.74 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.03. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Nutraceutical Insights Announces Free Industry Report.

Report Provides Current Industry Data and Analysis on the Growing Nutraceutical Industry.

Nutraceutical Insights, a newly launched nutraceutical website publishing periodic industry reports, today announced the publication of a market overview titled “The Future of Nutraceuticals,” which is the first in a series of reports it expects to release on the vitamins and supplements sector.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 53603657 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Smart for Life Inc. stands at 19.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.92%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, SMFL reached a trading volume of 53603657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has SMFL stock performed recently?

Smart for Life Inc. [SMFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.45.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.65 for Smart for Life Inc. [SMFL]. The present Moving Average recorded at 0.9841 for the last single week of trading.

Smart for Life Inc. [SMFL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smart for Life Inc. [SMFL] shares currently have an operating margin of -97.05 and a Gross Margin at -45.57. Smart for Life Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.72.