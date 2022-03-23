Sea Limited [SE] Stock trading around $114.23 per share: What’s Next?

Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] plunged by -$8.31 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $120.99 during the day while it closed the day at $114.23. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Sea Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

“In 2021, we continued to focus on sustainable growth and serving the fast growing and evolving demands and needs of our communities. With our growing scale, market leadership and strong cash balance, we believe we are well placed to increasingly leverage efficiencies across our ecosystem for growth and manage the levers of our business to reach profitability across more markets and segments in 2022 and beyond,” said Forrest Li, Sea’s Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer.

Sea Limited stock has also gained 30.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SE stock has declined by -46.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -65.34% and lost -48.94% year-on date.

The market cap for SE stock reached $59.39 billion, with 553.64 million shares outstanding and 356.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.97M shares, SE reached a trading volume of 7460441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $232.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Sea Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $460 to $300. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Sea Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $190, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on SE stock. On January 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SE shares from 385 to 287.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Limited is set at 12.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.54.

Sea Limited [SE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.13. With this latest performance, SE shares dropped by -17.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.17 for Sea Limited [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.24, while it was recorded at 111.23 for the last single week of trading, and 257.42 for the last 200 days.

Sea Limited [SE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sea Limited [SE] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.79 and a Gross Margin at +39.13. Sea Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.97.

Sea Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Sea Limited [SE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33,081 million, or 74.50% of SE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 28,071,659, which is approximately -16.771% of the company’s market cap and around 4.93% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 18,159,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.07 billion in SE stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.84 billion in SE stock with ownership of nearly -11.089% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sea Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 492 institutional holders increased their position in Sea Limited [NYSE:SE] by around 34,851,904 shares. Additionally, 387 investors decreased positions by around 33,045,784 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 221,698,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,595,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SE stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,063,986 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 5,541,185 shares during the same period.