Sabre Corporation [SABR] moved down -1.59: Why It’s Important

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.59% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.10%. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Sabre Corporation Announces Refinancing of Term B Loans.

Sabre Corporation (“Sabre”) (Nasdaq: SABR) today announced a refinancing of a portion of its existing indebtedness. Sabre incurred no additional indebtedness as a result of the refinancing above the refinanced amount, other than amounts covering certain interest, fees and expenses. The refinancing has meaningfully improved Sabre’s debt maturity profile.

The refinancing included the application of the proceeds of a new $625 million term loan “B” facility (the “New Facility”), borrowed by its wholly-owned subsidiary Sabre GLBL Inc. (“Sabre GLBL”) under its existing senior secured credit agreement (the “Credit Agreement”), with the effect of extending the maturity of approximately $623 million of the existing Term Loan B credit facility incurred prior to March 9, 2022 under the Credit Agreement. The New Facility matures on June 30, 2028 and offers Sabre the ability to prepay or repay the New Facility after 12 months or to prepay or repay at a 101 premium before that date. The interest rates on the New Facility will be based on Term SOFR, replacing LIBOR, plus an applicable margin.

Over the last 12 months, SABR stock dropped by -28.80%. The one-year Sabre Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.41. The average equity rating for SABR stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.40 billion, with 323.52 million shares outstanding and 320.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.75M shares, SABR stock reached a trading volume of 10055652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sabre Corporation [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Sabre Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on SABR stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SABR shares from 5 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01.

SABR Stock Performance Analysis:

Sabre Corporation [SABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.10. With this latest performance, SABR shares dropped by -11.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.09 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.65, while it was recorded at 10.43 for the last single week of trading, and 10.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sabre Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabre Corporation [SABR] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.14 and a Gross Margin at +45.89. Sabre Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.83.

Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Sabre Corporation [SABR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,674 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,566,496, which is approximately 9.768% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,198,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $307.46 million in SABR stocks shares; and FUNDSMITH LLP, currently with $238.74 million in SABR stock with ownership of nearly 12.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabre Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR] by around 40,910,421 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 51,197,827 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 256,823,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 348,931,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SABR stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,789,363 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 18,012,786 shares during the same period.