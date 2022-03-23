Redburn lifts Corteva Inc. [CTVA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.83% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.71%. The company report on March 21, 2022 that CORTEVA ANNOUNCES BUSINESS-UNIT ORGANIZATION MODEL TO CAPITALIZE ON COMPANY STRENGTHS AND GROWTH POTENTIAL.

Robert King to Join as EVP, Crop Protection Business Unit; Tim Glenn Named EVP, Seed Business Unit.

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) today announced it will implement a global business-unit organization model in order to support its long-term operating performance. In connection with this move, Robert King will join the company as Executive Vice President, Crop Protection Business Unit, and company veteran Tim Glenn has been named Executive Vice President, Seed Business Unit. Under this new structure, these leaders will be accountable for all aspects of their respective organizations, with complete accountability for delivering for our customers and for our financial performance. Mr. King and Mr. Glenn will assume their new roles on April 4, 2022, and will report to Chuck Magro, Chief Executive Officer.

Over the last 12 months, CTVA stock rose by 23.18%. The one-year Corteva Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.71. The average equity rating for CTVA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $41.02 billion, with 729.30 million shares outstanding and 727.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, CTVA stock reached a trading volume of 5099381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Corteva Inc. [CTVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $55.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Corteva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Corteva Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on CTVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTVA in the course of the last twelve months was 23.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CTVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.71. With this latest performance, CTVA shares gained by 11.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.98 for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.45, while it was recorded at 55.97 for the last single week of trading, and 45.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Corteva Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corteva Inc. [CTVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.53 and a Gross Margin at +36.61. Corteva Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.26.

Corteva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

CTVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc. go to 22.39%.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,335 million, or 82.30% of CTVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,487,323, which is approximately -0.397% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,759,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.4 billion in CTVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.37 billion in CTVA stock with ownership of nearly -1.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corteva Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 528 institutional holders increased their position in Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA] by around 28,511,035 shares. Additionally, 457 investors decreased positions by around 18,661,819 shares, while 220 investors held positions by with 538,165,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 585,338,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTVA stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,667,760 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,834,586 shares during the same period.