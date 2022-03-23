Realty Income Corporation [O] moved up 1.31: Why It’s Important

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] price surged by 1.31 percent to reach at $0.87. The company report on March 15, 2022 that 115th Common Stock Monthly Dividend Increase Declared By Realty Income.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company’s common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.247 per share from $0.2465 per share. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of April 1, 2022. This is the 115th dividend increase since Realty Income’s listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for April’s dividend is March 31, 2022. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $2.964 per share as compared to the current annualized dividend amount of $2.958 per share.

“I’m pleased that our Board of Directors has once again determined that Realty Income can increase the amount of the monthly dividend,” said Sumit Roy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Realty Income. “Realty Income is dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. With the payment of the April dividend, we will have made 621 consecutive monthly dividend payments throughout our 53-year operating history.”.

A sum of 4995609 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.82M shares. Realty Income Corporation shares reached a high of $67.79 and dropped to a low of $66.85 until finishing in the latest session at $67.45.

The one-year O stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.69. The average equity rating for O stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $77.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on O stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 295.69.

O Stock Performance Analysis:

Realty Income Corporation [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.58. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 1.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.58 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.54, while it was recorded at 66.60 for the last single week of trading, and 69.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Realty Income Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.23 and a Gross Margin at +50.53. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13.

O Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 5.45%.

Realty Income Corporation [O] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,911 million, or 78.90% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,344,766, which is approximately 6.568% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,379,435 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.74 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.82 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 17.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 694 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 42,643,062 shares. Additionally, 386 investors decreased positions by around 37,754,814 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 377,888,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 458,286,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 192 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,867,369 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 17,448,030 shares during the same period.