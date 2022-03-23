Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] fell -66.37% so far this year. What now?

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [AMEX: RMED] traded at a high on 03/21/22, posting a 11.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.52. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Ra Medical Systems to Report 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on March 23, 2022.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: RMED) announces that it will report 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results after market close on Wednesday, March 23. Ra Medical management will hold an investment community conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss financial results and provide a company update.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7657778 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ra Medical Systems Inc. stands at 12.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 21.29%.

The market cap for RMED stock reached $13.51 million, with 7.03 million shares outstanding and 6.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.08M shares, RMED reached a trading volume of 7657778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMED shares is $6.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMED stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ra Medical Systems Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

How has RMED stock performed recently?

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.94. With this latest performance, RMED shares gained by 34.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.68 for Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6897, while it was recorded at 0.4620 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5763 for the last 200 days.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] shares currently have an operating margin of -812.58 and a Gross Margin at -24.45. Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -818.27.

Return on Total Capital for RMED is now -114.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -118.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.10. Additionally, RMED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] managed to generate an average of -$424,059 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Insider trade positions for Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.10% of RMED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMED stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 149,887, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 147,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77000.0 in RMED stocks shares; and DOWLING & YAHNKE LLC, currently with $36000.0 in RMED stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ra Medical Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Ra Medical Systems Inc. [AMEX:RMED] by around 243,342 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 65,010 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 359,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 668,188 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMED stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 197,976 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 29,887 shares during the same period.