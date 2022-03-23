Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] moved up 2.16: Why It’s Important

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] closed the trading session at $5.20 on 03/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.13, while the highest price level was $5.25. The company report on March 21, 2022 that More Than a Moment, it’s a Movement: Zulily is Letting Moms Know They’re a Big Deal and Celebrating Them Year-Round.

Hindsight is 20/22: New Data from Zulily Reveals Millennial Moms’ Perceptions of New Motherhood with “Return-to-Everything” on the Horizon.

As Mother’s Day approaches and families begin planning celebrations for moms everywhere, online retailer Zulily launches a 12-week long Mother’s Day Shop celebration from March 10 – May 31. This one-stop-shop features gifts moms can shop for to celebrate the mothers in their lives, as well as reasons to treat herself, recognizing moms for the big deal they are for an entire Mother’s Day season. While millions of moms across the country are highly involved in the planning and execution of their own Mother’s Day, 65% said they’re also the ones cleaning up the breakfast in bed surprises. Zulily knows mothers should be celebrated more than in a moment, and we should embrace and commemorate these heroes of our homes in a movement – issuing a challenge to take a “break” and lean into the showering of love and recognition their family wants to provide.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.58 percent and weekly performance of 4.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -40.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.61M shares, QRTEA reached to a volume of 7620217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $6.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $11, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on QRTEA stock. On November 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for QRTEA shares from 7 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

QRTEA stock trade performance evaluation

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.84. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares dropped by -20.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.33 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.43, while it was recorded at 5.16 for the last single week of trading, and 9.42 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.47 and a Gross Margin at +24.22. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,672 million, or 88.00% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 51,455,745, which is approximately -0.733% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,882,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.19 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $102.41 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly 32.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

188 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 32,304,787 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 52,422,723 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 236,862,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 321,589,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,309,149 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 15,732,978 shares during the same period.