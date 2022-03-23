Puxin Limited [NEW] is -38.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Puxin Limited [NYSE: NEW] closed the trading session at $2.47 on 03/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.81, while the highest price level was $3.37. The company report on March 7, 2022 that Puxin Limited Announces Change of Auditor to MBP.

Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) (“Puxin” or the “Company”), a private educational services provider in China, today announced that the Company appointed Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP (“MBP”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. At the same time, the Company and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP (“Deloitte”) have mutually agreed to terminate Deloitte’s appointment as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, effective immediately. The Company’s decision to replace Deloitte with MBP was approved by the Audit Committee of the Company.

Deloitte was previously the independent registered public accounting firm for the Company. During the periods that Deloitte was engaged as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, there have been (i) no disagreements (as defined in Item 16F(a)(1)(iv) of Form 20-F and the related instructions thereto) between the Company and Deloitte on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to the satisfaction of Deloitte, would have caused Deloitte to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreements in connection with its reports, and (ii) no reportable events (as defined in Item 16F(a)(1)(v) of Form 20-F). The audit reports of Deloitte on the Company’s consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020 did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.10 percent and weekly performance of 88.55 percent. The stock has been moved at -45.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 486.22K shares, NEW reached to a volume of 8118147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Puxin Limited [NEW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Puxin Limited is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.77.

NEW stock trade performance evaluation

Puxin Limited [NEW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 88.55. With this latest performance, NEW shares gained by 18.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.06 for Puxin Limited [NEW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5300, while it was recorded at 1.9200 for the last single week of trading, and 6.3900 for the last 200 days.

Puxin Limited [NEW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Puxin Limited [NEW] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.94 and a Gross Margin at +46.33. Puxin Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.11.

Return on Total Capital for NEW is now -7.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Puxin Limited [NEW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 478.34. Additionally, NEW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Puxin Limited [NEW] managed to generate an average of -$484 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Puxin Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Puxin Limited [NEW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.30% of NEW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEW stocks are: TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD. with ownership of 214,799, which is approximately -4.389% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 27,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50000.0 in NEW stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $19000.0 in NEW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Puxin Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Puxin Limited [NYSE:NEW] by around 40,573 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 245,273 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 5,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEW stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,873 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 123,374 shares during the same period.