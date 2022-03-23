Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI] Is Currently 30.43 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Palisade Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: PALI] closed the trading session at $1.05 on 03/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.01, while the highest price level was $1.53. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Palisade Bio (Nasdaq: PALI) Receives FDA “Study May Proceed” Letter for Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating LB1148 to Accelerate the Return of Bowel Function Following Abdominal Surgery.

Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, announced that the Company received a “Study May Proceed” letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate LB1148 to accelerate the return of bowel function in adult patients undergoing bowel/abdominal surgery.

The trial is designed as a global, multi-centered, randomized, double-blinded, parallel-group, placebo-controlled clinical trial enrolling approximately 600 subjects, and will assess the safety and efficacy of LB1148. All patients enrolled in the trial will be undergoing a scheduled bowel resection surgery that will include either laparotomy or laparoscopic surgical approaches. Palisade Bio intends to initiate the Phase 3 clinical trial in the second half of 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.23 percent and weekly performance of -11.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -57.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -43.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, PALI reached to a volume of 58010762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palisade Bio Inc. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

PALI stock trade performance evaluation

Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.02. With this latest performance, PALI shares gained by 10.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PALI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.91 for Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0406, while it was recorded at 0.9440 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3349 for the last 200 days.

Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -310.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -208.25.

Palisade Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 11.40% of PALI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PALI stocks are: ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 333,954, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 243,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in PALI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.17 million in PALI stock with ownership of nearly 21.59% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palisade Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Palisade Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:PALI] by around 588,369 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 51,279 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 663,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,303,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PALI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 515,623 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 44,797 shares during the same period.