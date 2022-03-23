OceanPal Inc. [OP] fell -61.35% so far this year. What now?

OceanPal Inc. [NASDAQ: OP] price surged by 17.81 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on March 22, 2022 that OceanPal Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Period From Commencement of Operations (November 30, 2021) to December 31, 2021 and for Period From Inception Date (April 15, 2021) to December 31, 2021; Declares Cash Dividend of 5 Cents per Common Share for the Fourth Quarter of 2021.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP),, a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today reported net income of $134 thousand and net income attributed to common stockholders of $65 thousand for the period from inception date April 15, 2021 to December 31, 2021. Time charter revenues for the same period were $1.3 million. The condensed financial data of the Company for the period from April 15, 2021 (inception) to December 31, 2021 reflect the operation of the vessels starting from November 30, 2021. Operations prior to the November 30, 2021 consisted principally of organizational expenses.

On November 29, 2021 (the “Distribution Date”), the Company became an independent, publicly-traded company as a result of the distribution by Diana Shipping Inc. (“Diana Shipping”) of 100 percent of the outstanding common stock of the Company to the shareholders of Diana Shipping (the “Spin-Off”). Each Diana Shipping shareholder received one share of OceanPal common stock for every ten shares of Diana Shipping common stock.

A sum of 4926153 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.31M shares. OceanPal Inc. shares reached a high of $0.80 and dropped to a low of $0.67 until finishing in the latest session at $0.78.

OP Stock Performance Analysis:

OceanPal Inc. [OP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.52.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.11 for OceanPal Inc. [OP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7729, while it was recorded at 0.6759 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into OceanPal Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OceanPal Inc. [OP] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.04 and a Gross Margin at +66.74. OceanPal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.39.

OceanPal Inc. [OP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 13.00% of OP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OP stocks are: OSMIUM PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 145,076, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.15% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 115,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77000.0 in OP stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $75000.0 in OP stock with ownership of nearly 227.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in OceanPal Inc. [NASDAQ:OP] by around 317,028 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 1,666,103 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,315,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 667,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OP stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 225,387 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,303,989 shares during the same period.