New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] stock Resumed by Barclays analyst, price target now $13

New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE: NRZ] closed the trading session at $10.73 on 03/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.66, while the highest price level was $10.8461. The company report on March 21, 2022 that New Residential Investment Corp. Declares First Quarter 2022 Common and Preferred Dividends.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ, “New Residential” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared first quarter 2022 common and preferred stock dividends.

Common Stock DividendThe Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the first quarter 2022. The first quarter common stock dividend is payable on April 29, 2022 to shareholders of record on April 4, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.19 percent and weekly performance of 3.57 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.30M shares, NRZ reached to a volume of 6774939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRZ shares is $12.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for New Residential Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $12 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2021, representing the official price target for New Residential Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on NRZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Residential Investment Corp. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for NRZ in the course of the last twelve months was 1.95.

NRZ stock trade performance evaluation

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.57. With this latest performance, NRZ shares gained by 2.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.98 for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.53, while it was recorded at 10.61 for the last single week of trading, and 10.68 for the last 200 days.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.85 and a Gross Margin at +88.17. New Residential Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Residential Investment Corp. go to 15.04%.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,279 million, or 47.10% of NRZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,980,007, which is approximately 0.627% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,648,485 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $292.24 million in NRZ stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $136.1 million in NRZ stock with ownership of nearly -22.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Residential Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE:NRZ] by around 16,904,519 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 24,250,914 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 174,462,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,618,250 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRZ stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,525,446 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,065,014 shares during the same period.