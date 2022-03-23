NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NRSN] is 153.25% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ: NRSN] gained 299.36% or 4.67 points to close at $6.23 with a heavy trading volume of 165362218 shares. The company report on March 21, 2022 that NeuroSense Therapeutics Receives FDA Clearance of IND for PrimeC for the Treatment of ALS.

– PrimeC, a novel combination therapy, demonstrated efficacy and safety in Phase IIa study.

If we look at the average trading volume of 596.09K shares, NRSN reached to a volume of 165362218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NRSN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is set at 0.66 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for NRSN stock

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NRSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 368.42.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.50 for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NRSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0000, while it was recorded at 2.4300 for the last single week of trading.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NRSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -358.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -326.18.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NRSN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.40% of NRSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRSN stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 75,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 44.07% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 55,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in NRSN stocks shares; and WARBERG ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $97000.0 in NRSN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ:NRSN] by around 154,961 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRSN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 154,961 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.