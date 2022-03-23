MetLife Inc. [MET] is 12.53% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] jumped around 1.55 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $70.32 at the close of the session, up 2.25%. The company report on March 21, 2022 that Job Satisfaction Hits 20-Year Low Across U.S. Workforce, Lowest Among ‘Zillennials’.

MetLife study finds workers aged 23-28 are rethinking employee experience as more than half say an unfulfilling job is causing them stress.

MetLife’s 20th annual U.S. Employee Benefit Trends Study (EBTS) released today finds ‘Zillennials’ have assumed a new level of influence in the workplace when it comes to the whole employee experience. Zillennials, a micro-generation born between 1993-1998 that has increased in size by more than 5 million workers over the last 5 years,1 are demanding a work culture and environment that better aligns with their personal values. The report finds they are the least satisfied in their jobs – amid a 20-year low across all generations – and more than half of Zillennials (53%) say having an unfulfilling job is currently a top source of stress.

MetLife Inc. stock is now 12.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MET Stock saw the intraday high of $71.16 and lowest of $69.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 72.55, which means current price is +14.12% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 5024535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MetLife Inc. [MET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $75.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $74 to $77, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MET stock. On January 05, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MET shares from 67 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 5.28.

How has MET stock performed recently?

MetLife Inc. [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.65. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 1.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.71 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.39, while it was recorded at 68.65 for the last single week of trading, and 63.06 for the last 200 days.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.97. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84.

Earnings analysis for MetLife Inc. [MET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 5.02%.

Insider trade positions for MetLife Inc. [MET]

There are presently around $43,323 million, or 75.90% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 71,686,373, which is approximately -3.365% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 58,725,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.13 billion in MET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.0 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -1.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 591 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 32,291,332 shares. Additionally, 501 investors decreased positions by around 43,419,578 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 540,365,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 616,076,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 174 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,410,007 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 3,927,176 shares during the same period.