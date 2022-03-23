Market cap of Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] reaches 45.33M – now what?

Troika Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TRKA] jumped around 0.14 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.19 at the close of the session, up 13.33%. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Troika Media Group Completes Transformative Acquisition of Converge Direct LLC Adding Approximately $300 Million of Revenue and $21 Million of Net Income.

Combination creates global end-to-end branding, marketing, digital advertising, experiential, analytics-as-service (SAS) and SaaS technology company with an extraordinary base of major clients.

Troika Media Group Inc. stock is now 2.59% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TRKA Stock saw the intraday high of $1.42 and lowest of $1.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.00, which means current price is +41.67% above from all time high which was touched on 02/23/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 377.05K shares, TRKA reached a trading volume of 23200631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Troika Media Group Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRKA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

How has TRKA stock performed recently?

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.42. With this latest performance, TRKA shares dropped by -15.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.00% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRKA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.72 for Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1155, while it was recorded at 1.0640 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6383 for the last 200 days.

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] shares currently have an operating margin of -117.24 and a Gross Margin at +39.46. Troika Media Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.80.

Return on Total Capital for TRKA is now -75.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -124.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.36. Additionally, TRKA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] managed to generate an average of -$133,308 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Troika Media Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.60% of TRKA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRKA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 668,858, which is approximately 531.51% of the company’s market cap and around 19.50% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 234,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in TRKA stocks shares; and VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $66000.0 in TRKA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Troika Media Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Troika Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TRKA] by around 832,188 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 68,964 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 250,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,151,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRKA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,905 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 64,657 shares during the same period.