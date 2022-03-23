Market cap of Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] reaches 32.55B – now what?

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] gained 2.02% or 0.94 points to close at $47.41 with a heavy trading volume of 5923764 shares. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Fifth Third Bancorp to Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 12, 2022.

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) has announced it will hold its Annual Shareholders Meeting virtually on Tuesday, April 12, at 11:30 a.m. eastern time.

It opened the trading session at $47.00, the shares rose to $48.03 and dropped to $46.875, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FITB points out that the company has recorded 24.01% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -38.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.21M shares, FITB reached to a volume of 5923764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $52.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on FITB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 55.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for FITB in the course of the last twelve months was 21.73.

Trading performance analysis for FITB stock

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.54. With this latest performance, FITB shares dropped by -1.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.48 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.83, while it was recorded at 46.96 for the last single week of trading, and 42.46 for the last 200 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.00. Fifth Third Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to -2.98%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

There are presently around $25,822 million, or 82.70% of FITB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FITB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,040,329, which is approximately -3.094% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,486,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 billion in FITB stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.19 billion in FITB stock with ownership of nearly -0.979% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fifth Third Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 414 institutional holders increased their position in Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB] by around 23,408,396 shares. Additionally, 360 investors decreased positions by around 30,957,890 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 501,313,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 555,679,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FITB stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,386,022 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,556,529 shares during the same period.