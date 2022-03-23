Market cap of Draganfly Inc. [DPRO] reaches 94.40M – now what?

Draganfly Inc. [NASDAQ: DPRO] gained 41.32% or 0.69 points to close at $2.36 with a heavy trading volume of 183212442 shares. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Draganfly Receives Order for Critical Lifesaving Drones from Revived Soldiers Ukraine for Immediate Deployment to Ukraine.

Draganfly, through its channel partner Coldchain Delivery Systems, has received an initial order for its proprietary Medical Response and Search and Rescue Drones for immediate deployment to Ukraine.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, announced today that it has received an order for the Company’s Medical Response and Search and Rescue Drones from Coldchain Delivery Systems, LLC (“Coldchain Delivery Systems”) for immediate deployment with Revived Soldiers Ukraine (“RSU”).

It opened the trading session at $3.14, the shares rose to $3.84 and dropped to $2.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DPRO points out that the company has recorded -28.70% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -129.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 211.57K shares, DPRO reached to a volume of 183212442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Draganfly Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

Draganfly Inc. [DPRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 74.81. With this latest performance, DPRO shares gained by 96.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.97 for Draganfly Inc. [DPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3400, while it was recorded at 1.7900 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3000 for the last 200 days.

Draganfly Inc. [DPRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Draganfly Inc. [DPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -194.68 and a Gross Margin at +36.83. Draganfly Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -183.70.

Return on Total Capital for DPRO is now -264.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -257.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -265.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -155.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Draganfly Inc. [DPRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.65. Additionally, DPRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.43.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Draganfly Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Draganfly Inc. [DPRO]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.13% of DPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPRO stocks are: ACT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 195,000, which is approximately 30% of the company’s market cap and around 4.46% of the total institutional ownership; ALPHACENTRIC ADVISORS LLC, holding 175,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in DPRO stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.17 million in DPRO stock with ownership of nearly 441.747% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Draganfly Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Draganfly Inc. [NASDAQ:DPRO] by around 368,822 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 787,669 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 546,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 610,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPRO stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 227,889 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 784,351 shares during the same period.