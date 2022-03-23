Market cap of Canaan Inc. [CAN] reaches 947.44M – now what?

Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ: CAN] surged by $0.47 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.40 during the day while it closed the day at $5.81. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Canaan Inc. Announces Up to US$100 Million Share Repurchase Program.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) (“Canaan” or the “Company”), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$100 million worth of its outstanding (i) American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing 15 Class A ordinary shares, and/or (ii) Class A ordinary shares over the next 24 months starting from March 16, 2022.

Mr. Nangeng Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canaan, commented, “We noticed that the recent international frictions, the domestic quarantine measures for COVID-19 control, and macro factors across the capital market have adversely impacted our stock performance. Given the strong fundamentals and cash position of the Company, we would like to allocate additional capital to drive value for our shareholders. As previously disclosed, we had completed the share repurchase plan authorized in September 2021 ahead of schedule. This new share repurchase program demonstrates our confidence in the Company’s long-term outlook. We remain committed to our diligent and agile operations, and believe that we are able to overcome the challenges and make greater achievements.”.

Canaan Inc. stock has also gained 67.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CAN stock has inclined by 18.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.08% and gained 12.82% year-on date.

The market cap for CAN stock reached $947.44 million, with 173.48 million shares outstanding and 156.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.45M shares, CAN reached a trading volume of 9873706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canaan Inc. [CAN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canaan Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85.

CAN stock trade performance evaluation

Canaan Inc. [CAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 67.92. With this latest performance, CAN shares gained by 1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.41 for Canaan Inc. [CAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.86, while it was recorded at 5.19 for the last single week of trading, and 6.98 for the last 200 days.

Canaan Inc. [CAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canaan Inc. [CAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.66 and a Gross Margin at +57.17. Canaan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 101.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 59.52.

Canaan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Canaan Inc. [CAN]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Canaan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ:CAN] by around 5,462,830 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 5,121,867 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 11,487,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,071,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,453,991 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,941,843 shares during the same period.