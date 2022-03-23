Market Analysts see Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Alzamend Neuro Inc. [NASDAQ: ALZN] price surged by 19.82 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on January 13, 2022 that ALZN: Coordinated Offensive on Alzheimer’s Disease.

By John Vandermosten, CFA.

A sum of 14508903 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.49M shares. Alzamend Neuro Inc. shares reached a high of $1.4499 and dropped to a low of $1.25 until finishing in the latest session at $1.33.

The one-year ALZN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.18. The average equity rating for ALZN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALZN shares is $11.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALZN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Alzamend Neuro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alzamend Neuro Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

ALZN Stock Performance Analysis:

Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.14. With this latest performance, ALZN shares gained by 3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.16% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.99 for Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3484, while it was recorded at 1.1182 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Alzamend Neuro Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ALZN is now -312.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -356.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -356.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -213.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.66. Additionally, ALZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] managed to generate an average of -$2,523,283 per employee.Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 26.60 and a Current Ratio set at 26.60.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.00% of ALZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALZN stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 201,765, which is approximately 118.654% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE, LLP, holding 163,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in ALZN stocks shares; and COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC, currently with $0.13 million in ALZN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in Alzamend Neuro Inc. [NASDAQ:ALZN] by around 727,917 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 497,982 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 350,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 874,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALZN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 574,266 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 482,759 shares during the same period.