Market Analysts see AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] gaining to $147. Time to buy?

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] loss -0.02% on the last trading session, reaching $160.01 price per share at the time. The company report on March 21, 2022 that AbbVie and Allergan Aesthetics to Present New Research Across Dermatology Portfolio at 2022 AAD Annual Meeting.

Twelve abstracts and two late-breaking presentations demonstrate AbbVie and Allergan Aesthetics’ shared commitment to advancing research across a spectrum of dermatologic conditions and aesthetic indications.

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, today announced they will present 12 abstracts and two late-breaking presentations during the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, March 25-29, in Boston. Data across AbbVie and Allergan’s diversified portfolio of medical and aesthetic dermatology products underscore the companies’ deep-rooted commitment to advancing science and striving to redefine the standards of patient care.

AbbVie Inc. represents 1.77 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $281.93 billion with the latest information. ABBV stock price has been found in the range of $158.02 to $160.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.81M shares, ABBV reached a trading volume of 5731317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $152.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $117 to $122. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $135 to $138, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on ABBV stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ABBV shares from 153 to 154.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 22.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for ABBV stock

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, ABBV shares gained by 11.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.12 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.99, while it was recorded at 158.78 for the last single week of trading, and 123.46 for the last 200 days.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.14 and a Gross Margin at +69.49. AbbVie Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 80.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.72.

AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to 2.57%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]

There are presently around $191,520 million, or 69.00% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 146,312,069, which is approximately 0.538% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 128,197,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.51 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.7 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly 3.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbbVie Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,694 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 62,891,817 shares. Additionally, 1,019 investors decreased positions by around 49,581,795 shares, while 328 investors held positions by with 1,084,454,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,196,927,719 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 392 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,285,391 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 3,077,620 shares during the same period.