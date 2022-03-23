Leju Holdings Limited [LEJU] Is Currently 47.85 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Leju Holdings Limited [NYSE: LEJU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 47.85% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 100.00%. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Leju to Report Second Half and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 31, 2022.

Leju Holdings Limited (“Leju” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LEJU), a leading e-commerce and online media platform for real estate and home furnishing industries in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second half and full year 2021 ended December 31, 2021 before the U.S. markets open on March 31, 2022.

Leju’s management will host an earnings conference call on March 31, 2022 at 7 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Over the last 12 months, LEJU stock dropped by -71.63%. The average equity rating for LEJU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $89.94 million, with 136.49 million shares outstanding and 135.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 40.94K shares, LEJU stock reached a trading volume of 8594632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Leju Holdings Limited [LEJU]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Leju Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2016, representing the official price target for Leju Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leju Holdings Limited is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEJU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93.

LEJU Stock Performance Analysis:

Leju Holdings Limited [LEJU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 100.00. With this latest performance, LEJU shares gained by 24.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEJU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.93 for Leju Holdings Limited [LEJU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6647, while it was recorded at 0.5997 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2002 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Leju Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Leju Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Leju Holdings Limited [LEJU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.90% of LEJU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEJU stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,081,908, which is approximately -6.58% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; JACOB ASSET MANAGEMENT OF NEW YORK LLC, holding 985,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.55 million in LEJU stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.14 million in LEJU stock with ownership of nearly -5.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Leju Holdings Limited [NYSE:LEJU] by around 49,675 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 151,057 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,325,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,526,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEJU stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,348 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 9,994 shares during the same period.