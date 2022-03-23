JX Luxventure Limited [LLL] Stock trading around $4.39 per share: What’s Next?

JX Luxventure Limited [NASDAQ: LLL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 119.50% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 132.30%. The company report on March 22, 2022 that JX Luxventure Signs Blockbuster USD60,000,000 (5X 2020 Revenue) Sales Agreement.

JX Luxventure Limited (Nasdaq: LLL) (the “Company”), a service provider delivering comprehensive solutions to global elite families with business segments covering menswear, cross-border merchandise, airfare and tourism, announced today that, on March 21, 2022, Jin Xuan Luxury Tourism (Hainan) Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (“JX Hainan”), a subsidiary of the Company, entered into and executed a Framework Agreement on Strategic Cooperation (the “Agreement”) with Chongqing E-Pet Technology Co., Ltd. (“Chongqing E-Pet”), one of the major operators of online cross-border pet food shopping platform in China. Pursuant to the Agreement, Chongqing E-Pet will purchase from JX Hainan cross-border pet foods in the amount up to USD60,000,000 to be distributed on the platforms operated by Chongqing E-Pet.

Ms. Sun “Ice” Lei, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented: “This cooperation shows the ever-growing demand for the cross-border pet foods in China and opens a new category of cross border goods for JX Luxventure. After a stellar year of revenue growth of 2021, this agreement puts JX Luxventure on pace to have another one for 2022.”.

Over the last 12 months, LLL stock rose by 21.94%.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.15 million, with 4.10 million shares outstanding and 2.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.72K shares, LLL stock reached a trading volume of 91919601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JX Luxventure Limited is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07.

JX Luxventure Limited [LLL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 132.30. With this latest performance, LLL shares gained by 137.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.53 for JX Luxventure Limited [LLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.97, while it was recorded at 2.49 for the last single week of trading, and 2.96 for the last 200 days.

JX Luxventure Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.90% of LLL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 150,101, which is approximately -5.18% of the company’s market cap and around 43.62% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 53,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in LLL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $3000.0 in LLL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in JX Luxventure Limited [NASDAQ:LLL] by around 40,877 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 31,684 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 132,660 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLL stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 23,484 shares during the same period.