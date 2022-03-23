Inpixon [INPX] Is Currently -4.87 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Inpixon [NASDAQ: INPX] loss -4.87% or -0.02 points to close at $0.31 with a heavy trading volume of 4565561 shares. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Inpixon Announces Pricing of $50.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Convertible Preferred Stock and Warrants to Acquire Common Stock at a Per Share Price of $0.4717.

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence® company, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase 53,198 shares of Series 8 convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 112,778,723 shares of common stock. Each share of Series 8 convertible preferred stock and 2,120 warrants will have a combined purchase price of $940, representing an original issue discount of 6% of the stated value of the Series 8 preferred stock. Each share of Series 8 convertible preferred stock will have a stated value of $1,000 and is immediately convertible into shares of Inpixon’s common stock at an initial conversion price of $0.4717 per share. Total gross proceeds, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses, is approximately $50.0 million.

The Series 8 convertible preferred stock permit the holder to vote on an as-converted basis with the holders of common stock. The holders of the Series 8 convertible preferred stock have the right to require the company to redeem their shares of preferred stock for cash at the stated value at any time beginning on October 1, 2022, and ending ninety (90) days thereafter. The company also has the right to redeem the preferred stock beginning on October 1, 2022, for cash at the stated value, subject to certain conditions, and force the conversion of the preferred stock if certain price and trading conditions are met. The warrants will have an exercise price of $0.4717 per share, are immediately exercisable, and will expire five years from the initial exercise date. If shares of preferred stock are redeemed, 50% of the warrants issued as a result of the purchase of such redeemed shares will be forfeited.

It opened the trading session at $0.31, the shares rose to $0.3241 and dropped to $0.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INPX points out that the company has recorded -65.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, INPX reached to a volume of 4565561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Inpixon [INPX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inpixon is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for INPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

Trading performance analysis for INPX stock

Inpixon [INPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.34. With this latest performance, INPX shares dropped by -10.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.25 for Inpixon [INPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3936, while it was recorded at 0.3204 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7727 for the last 200 days.

Inpixon [INPX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inpixon [INPX] shares currently have an operating margin of -307.81 and a Gross Margin at +44.73. Inpixon’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -432.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.13.

Inpixon’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Inpixon [INPX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inpixon go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Inpixon [INPX]

There are presently around $5 million, or 12.90% of INPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INPX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 6,773,950, which is approximately -3.559% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,937,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 million in INPX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.42 million in INPX stock with ownership of nearly 3.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inpixon stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Inpixon [NASDAQ:INPX] by around 1,372,113 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,090,649 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 13,570,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,033,199 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INPX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 160,129 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 631,560 shares during the same period.