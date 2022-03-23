GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] stock Initiated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $8

GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ: GOVX] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $1.56 price per share at the time. The company report on March 22, 2022 that GeoVax Announces Issuance of Cancer Vaccine Patent.

IND-Enabling Studies Underway for MVA-VLP-MUC1 Vaccine Candidate.

via NewMediaWire — GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing human immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued Patent No. 11278607 to GeoVax, pursuant to the Company’s patent application No. 16/068,527 entitled “Compositions and Methods for Generating an Immune Response to a Tumor Associated Antigen.”.

GeoVax Labs Inc. represents 6.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.20 million with the latest information. GOVX stock price has been found in the range of $1.49 to $1.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 96.94K shares, GOVX reached a trading volume of 7994626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for GeoVax Labs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GeoVax Labs Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

Trading performance analysis for GOVX stock

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.23. With this latest performance, GOVX shares dropped by -15.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.92 for GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0696, while it was recorded at 1.5200 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8152 for the last 200 days.

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

GeoVax Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.00% of GOVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 258,766, which is approximately -0.153% of the company’s market cap and around 8.24% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 52,824 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82000.0 in GOVX stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $54000.0 in GOVX stock with ownership of nearly -16.149% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ:GOVX] by around 45,026 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 40,858 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 376,705 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 462,589 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOVX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,091 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 24,392 shares during the same period.