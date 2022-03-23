Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] is -5.68% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.83 during the day while it closed the day at $3.82. The company report on March 14, 2022 that Genworth Financial Receives Ratings Upgrade From S&P.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) today announced that S&P Global Ratings (S&P) has upgraded the issuer credit ratings of Genworth Financial, Inc. and Genworth Holdings, Inc. to B+ from B. The outlook for the ratings remains positive.

“This upgrade from S&P reflects the substantial improvements we’ve made in our leverage and liquidity profile, including through the retirement of over $2 billion of debt in 2021,” said Daniel Sheehan, Genworth’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer. “We entered 2022 with enhanced financial flexibility and a clear path to shareholder value creation. Given our strong liquidity and expected future cash flows, we plan to retire the remainder of our 2024 debt this year. This would bring total holding company debt to below our target of $1 billion and enable Genworth to evaluate returning capital to shareholders as part of a balanced capital allocation strategy.”.

Genworth Financial Inc. stock has also gained 1.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GNW stock has declined by -0.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.37% and lost -5.68% year-on date.

The market cap for GNW stock reached $1.97 billion, with 507.20 million shares outstanding and 500.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, GNW reached a trading volume of 5378844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 4.51.

GNW stock trade performance evaluation

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.87. With this latest performance, GNW shares dropped by -9.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.00 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.03, while it was recorded at 3.80 for the last single week of trading, and 3.93 for the last 200 days.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.56. Genworth Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,350 million, or 73.90% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 72,937,368, which is approximately -1.238% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 55,360,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $207.05 million in GNW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $72.51 million in GNW stock with ownership of nearly 4.128% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genworth Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE:GNW] by around 23,551,247 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 19,339,398 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 317,989,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 360,880,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNW stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,083,809 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,297,359 shares during the same period.