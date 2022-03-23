Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] moved down -2.13: Why It’s Important

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $4.23 during the day while it closed the day at $4.13. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Fortuna reports updated Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to report updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates as of December 31, 2021 for its four operating mines and its development project in the Americas and West Africa.

Eric N. Chapman, Senior Vice President of Technical Services of Fortuna, commented: “Integration of Yaramoko and Séguéla into Fortuna´s portfolio has significantly boosted the Company’s reserves and resources, while successful exploration and infill drilling resulted in the disclosure of Sunbird´s maiden inferred resource at Séguéla and expanded the reserves at Caylloma.” Mr. Chapman added, “Ongoing Brownfields exploration programs at San Jose, Lindero and Yaramoko will continue at pace in 2022 with 53,000 meters of drilling planned for the year aiming to grow the current resource base at these assets.”.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock has also loss -0.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FSM stock has inclined by 8.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.48% and gained 5.90% year-on date.

The market cap for FSM stock reached $1.20 billion, with 291.64 million shares outstanding and 288.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, FSM reached a trading volume of 5152671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89.

FSM stock trade performance evaluation

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.48. With this latest performance, FSM shares gained by 13.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.12 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.78, while it was recorded at 4.18 for the last single week of trading, and 4.30 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.19 and a Gross Margin at +37.49. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.82.

Return on Total Capital for FSM is now 8.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.54. Additionally, FSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] managed to generate an average of $8,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $333 million, or 34.44% of FSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 29,354,011, which is approximately -7.328% of the company’s market cap and around 0.63% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 6,250,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.38 million in FSM stocks shares; and RUFFER LLP, currently with $17.07 million in FSM stock with ownership of nearly -6.909% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE:FSM] by around 12,447,094 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 9,746,524 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 56,660,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,854,306 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSM stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,872,662 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,797,143 shares during the same period.