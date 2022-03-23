For Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR], Analyst sees a drop to $8. What next?

Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ: NKTR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.85% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 35.71%. The company report on March 14, 2022 that Nektar Therapeutics to Host Webcast Conference Call for Analysts & Investors Following Announcement of Update from Bristol-Myers Squibb and Nektar on the PIVOT-IO-001 Phase 3 Trial.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will hold an analyst and investor conference call with Nektar management today, Monday, March 14, 2022, at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST), following this morning’s update from Bristol-Myers Squibb and Nektar on the pivotal Phase 3 PIVOT IO-001 study in previously untreated unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

The press release and live audio-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link that is posted on the Home Page and Investors section of the Nektar website: http://ir.nektar.com/. The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through April 15, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, NKTR stock dropped by -70.53%. The one-year Nektar Therapeutics stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.61. The average equity rating for NKTR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.12 billion, with 184.98 million shares outstanding and 184.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, NKTR stock reached a trading volume of 5448961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKTR shares is $12.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Nektar Therapeutics shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Nektar Therapeutics stock. On March 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NKTR shares from 24 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nektar Therapeutics is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98.

NKTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.71. With this latest performance, NKTR shares dropped by -42.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.43 for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.13, while it was recorded at 5.51 for the last single week of trading, and 14.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nektar Therapeutics Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -437.76 and a Gross Margin at +65.93. Nektar Therapeutics’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -514.03.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.45.

Nektar Therapeutics’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

NKTR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nektar Therapeutics go to -7.30%.

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $990 million, or 94.20% of NKTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKTR stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 36,891,494, which is approximately 3.421% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,671,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.76 million in NKTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $105.33 million in NKTR stock with ownership of nearly 8.204% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nektar Therapeutics stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ:NKTR] by around 20,357,466 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 14,738,637 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 138,833,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,929,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKTR stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,025,516 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,202,078 shares during the same period.