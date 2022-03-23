Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] Stock trading around $0.86 per share: What’s Next?

Creative Realities Inc. [NASDAQ: CREX] traded at a high on 03/22/22, posting a 5.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.86. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Creative Realities Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results; Expects 2022 Revenue to Exceed $43 Million.

Creative Realities, Inc. (“Creative Realities,” “CRI,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), a leading provider of digital signage solutions, announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021, including the quarter ended as of the same date.

Rick Mills, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “CRI’s fourth quarter 2021 revenue was approximately $5.4 million, bringing full year 2021 revenue to $18.4 million, which represents an increase of 8.3% and 5.6% as compared to the same periods in the prior year. Removing the year-over-year revenue generated from our Safe Space Solutions products, which we launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our core digital signage revenue grew 32.2% and 20.5% in the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the same periods in the prior year, despite facing supply chain difficulties. We continue to experience strong and growing demand for our digital signage solutions into 2022 and beyond.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6421575 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Creative Realities Inc. stands at 9.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.14%.

The market cap for CREX stock reached $11.85 million, with 11.90 million shares outstanding and 11.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, CREX reached a trading volume of 6421575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creative Realities Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CREX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for CREX in the course of the last twelve months was 118.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has CREX stock performed recently?

Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.21. With this latest performance, CREX shares dropped by -26.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CREX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.06 for Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1975, while it was recorded at 0.8462 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5352 for the last 200 days.

Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.96 and a Gross Margin at +38.08. Creative Realities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -96.49.

Return on Total Capital for CREX is now -25.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -92.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.01. Additionally, CREX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 203.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] managed to generate an average of -$224,587 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Creative Realities Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 18.20% of CREX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CREX stocks are: ARGI INVESTMENT SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 756,904, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 172,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in CREX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.14 million in CREX stock with ownership of nearly 1481.613% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Creative Realities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Creative Realities Inc. [NASDAQ:CREX] by around 188,115 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 136,393 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,048,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,372,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CREX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,502 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 46,424 shares during the same period.