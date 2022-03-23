Compass Point lifts Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] traded at a high on 03/21/22, posting a 0.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.62. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Results and Operating Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2021.

Riot Earns Record 3,812 BTC and $213.2 Million in Total Revenue in 2021.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (“Riot,” “Riot Blockchain” or “the Company”), an industry leader in Bitcoin (“BTC”) mining and hosting, announced today financial highlights and financial results, for the full year ended December 31, 2021. The audited financial statements are available on Riot’s website and here.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8579341 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Riot Blockchain Inc. stands at 10.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.75%.

The market cap for RIOT stock reached $2.17 billion, with 116.58 million shares outstanding and 113.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.95M shares, RIOT reached a trading volume of 8579341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $42.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Riot Blockchain Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Riot Blockchain Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on RIOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Blockchain Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.36.

How has RIOT stock performed recently?

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.56. With this latest performance, RIOT shares gained by 10.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.36 for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.15, while it was recorded at 17.78 for the last single week of trading, and 27.55 for the last 200 days.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.16 and a Gross Margin at +49.16. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.88.

Riot Blockchain Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Earnings analysis for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Blockchain Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]

There are presently around $829 million, or 37.40% of RIOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,040,038, which is approximately 25.867% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,740,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.62 million in RIOT stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $59.29 million in RIOT stock with ownership of nearly 9.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Riot Blockchain Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ:RIOT] by around 11,866,997 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 1,835,703 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 28,560,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,263,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIOT stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,512,487 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 904,565 shares during the same period.