Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] Revenue clocked in at $4.85 billion, up 5.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] jumped around 0.88 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $49.96 at the close of the session, up 1.79%. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Citizens Financial Group Announces Earnings Conference Call Schedule for 2023 Quarterly Financial Results.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced plans to release 2023 quarterly financial results and host live conference calls on the following dates.

First Quarter 2023 – Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9 am ET.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock is now 5.74% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CFG Stock saw the intraday high of $50.80 and lowest of $49.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 57.00, which means current price is +10.78% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.03M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 4666033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $61.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $53 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on CFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 14.38.

How has CFG stock performed recently?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, CFG shares dropped by -6.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.05 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.87, while it was recorded at 49.67 for the last single week of trading, and 47.70 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.18. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24.

Earnings analysis for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to -2.76%.

Insider trade positions for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

There are presently around $20,133 million, or 98.20% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,015,558, which is approximately -1.297% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,372,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 billion in CFG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.43 billion in CFG stock with ownership of nearly 26.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 375 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 39,356,926 shares. Additionally, 315 investors decreased positions by around 31,710,289 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 339,144,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 410,211,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,090,378 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 5,150,214 shares during the same period.