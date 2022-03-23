Chewy Inc. [CHWY] Revenue clocked in at $8.55 billion, down -22.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] surged by $4.14 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $46.18 during the day while it closed the day at $45.42. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Chewy Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, today announced it will report fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

Chewy Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference CallWhen: Tuesday, March 29, 2022Time: 5:00 pm ETConference ID: 038970Live Call: 1-844-200-6205 (US Toll-Free), 1-833-950-0062 (Canada Toll-Free), or +1-929-526-1599 (International Toll-Free)Replay: 1-866-813-9403 (US Toll-Free) or +44-204-525-0658 (International Toll-Free)Replay Access Code: 717324(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on April 5, 2022)Webcast: https://investor.chewy.com.

Chewy Inc. stock has also gained 22.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CHWY stock has declined by -19.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.56% and lost -22.98% year-on date.

The market cap for CHWY stock reached $18.13 billion, with 417.85 million shares outstanding and 84.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, CHWY reached a trading volume of 4616284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $72.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $55, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on CHWY stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CHWY shares from 66 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 3.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 283.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 107.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CHWY stock trade performance evaluation

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.03. With this latest performance, CHWY shares gained by 2.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.83 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.64, while it was recorded at 42.87 for the last single week of trading, and 66.56 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,118 million, or 98.50% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 314,116,550, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 13,302,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $549.13 million in CHWY stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $370.04 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 94.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 26,348,646 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 14,856,405 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 373,482,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 414,688,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,905,537 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 5,038,510 shares during the same period.