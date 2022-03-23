Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] – find out why.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ: PACB] plunged by -$0.78 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $10.72 during the day while it closed the day at $9.94. The company report on February 28, 2022 that PacBio Supports SickKids to Investigate Use of HiFi Sequencing in Undiagnosed Genetic Conditions.

SickKids will use HiFi Sequencing to explore potential genetic causes of a range of medical and developmental conditions.

PacBio, a leading provider of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing platforms, today announced it will be supporting The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Toronto, Canada in using HiFi whole genome sequencing (HiFi WGS) to potentially identify genetic variants that may be associated with medical and developmental conditions. Samples that will be examined using HiFi WGS were previously sequenced using short-read DNA sequencing technology, but still lack the identification of a disease-causing variant.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock has also gained 17.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PACB stock has declined by -52.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -64.49% and lost -51.42% year-on date.

The market cap for PACB stock reached $2.24 billion, with 220.91 million shares outstanding and 207.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.81M shares, PACB reached a trading volume of 7029713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $21.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on PACB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.63.

PACB stock trade performance evaluation

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.91. With this latest performance, PACB shares dropped by -9.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.76 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.24, while it was recorded at 10.20 for the last single week of trading, and 23.15 for the last 200 days.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -136.51 and a Gross Margin at +45.04. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -138.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.97.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.00 and a Current Ratio set at 15.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. go to -1.00%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,051 million, or 91.10% of PACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 26,383,103, which is approximately 16.107% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,854,876 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $197.36 million in PACB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $164.7 million in PACB stock with ownership of nearly 2.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ:PACB] by around 26,463,090 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 9,223,528 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 170,660,170 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,346,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACB stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,311,352 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,625,854 shares during the same period.