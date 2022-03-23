Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] Stock trading around $0.29 per share: What’s Next?

Brickell Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: BBI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.45% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 33.99%. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Brickell Biotech Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Broadened strategic focus and expanded pipeline in immunology and inflammation following acquisition of rights to BBI-02, a potential first-in-class oral DYRK1A inhibitor, a portfolio of novel STING inhibitors, and a next-generation kinase inhibitor platform.

On track to initiate Phase 1 study for BBI-02 for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in Q2 2022, with SAD and MAD topline results anticipated year-end 2022.

Over the last 12 months, BBI stock dropped by -75.79%. The one-year Brickell Biotech Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.14. The average equity rating for BBI stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.43 million, with 115.05 million shares outstanding and 107.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.75M shares, BBI stock reached a trading volume of 5243982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBI shares is $2.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Brickell Biotech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Brickell Biotech Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brickell Biotech Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 111.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22.

BBI Stock Performance Analysis:

Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.99. With this latest performance, BBI shares gained by 21.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.44 for Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2366, while it was recorded at 0.2545 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4988 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brickell Biotech Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] shares currently have an operating margin of -9961.39. Brickell Biotech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9770.79.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -151.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -124.62.

Brickell Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 18.10% of BBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,035,283, which is approximately 120.299% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,710,816 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.66 million in BBI stocks shares; and TELEMETRY INVESTMENTS, L.L.C., currently with $0.62 million in BBI stock with ownership of nearly 262.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brickell Biotech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Brickell Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ:BBI] by around 4,563,117 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 433,010 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 6,804,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,800,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 596,432 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 327,073 shares during the same period.