Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] fell -12.89% so far this year. What now?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] jumped around 0.4 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $24.05 at the close of the session, up 1.69%. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Gary Gemignani Will Join Solta Medical Corporation As Chief Financial Officer.

Solta Medical Corporation (“Solta”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) (“Bausch Health”), announced that Gary Gemignani will join as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective March 28, 2022.

An accomplished health care executive with more than 35 years of financial and corporate strategy experience, Mr. Gemignani has served in multiple CFO roles at various life sciences and pharmaceutical companies for nearly 20 years. Earlier in his career, he served in numerous global finance functions, including financial controller roles in the United States and the Asia Pacific region for Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Prudential Financial and Wyeth, which followed a lengthy tenure at Arthur Andersen.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock is now -12.89% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BHC Stock saw the intraday high of $24.17 and lowest of $23.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.50, which means current price is +16.16% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.97M shares, BHC reached a trading volume of 5127807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]?

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $26 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $30, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on BHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has BHC stock performed recently?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.47. With this latest performance, BHC shares gained by 0.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.76 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.35, while it was recorded at 23.67 for the last single week of trading, and 26.97 for the last 200 days.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.69 and a Gross Margin at +55.31. Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -441.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.14.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 8.70%.

Insider trade positions for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]

There are presently around $6,234 million, or 66.80% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 34,721,118, which is approximately 1.794% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 25,839,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $611.09 million in BHC stocks shares; and NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, currently with $449.12 million in BHC stock with ownership of nearly 23.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bausch Health Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE:BHC] by around 29,645,528 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 24,013,004 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 209,936,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 263,594,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHC stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,280,752 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 5,799,900 shares during the same period.