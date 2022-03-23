Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] fell -13.90% so far this year. What now?

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] gained 0.95% or 1.28 points to close at $135.48 with a heavy trading volume of 4989080 shares. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Applied Materials Raises More Than $4M to Help Fight Hunger Around the Globe.

It opened the trading session at $134.00, the shares rose to $137.34 and dropped to $133.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMAT points out that the company has recorded 0.22% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -18.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.42M shares, AMAT reached to a volume of 4989080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $171.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $158 to $153. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $166 to $172, while Needham kept a Buy rating on AMAT stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AMAT shares from 178 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 5.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 22.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for AMAT stock

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.90. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 1.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.42 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.05, while it was recorded at 133.46 for the last single week of trading, and 139.36 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.22 and a Gross Margin at +47.23. Applied Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMAT is now 41.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.52. Additionally, AMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.80.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 16.53%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

There are presently around $95,073 million, or 80.90% of AMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,139,429, which is approximately -0.125% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,844,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.73 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.42 billion in AMAT stock with ownership of nearly 0.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 946 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT] by around 41,259,593 shares. Additionally, 692 investors decreased positions by around 46,109,728 shares, while 273 investors held positions by with 614,383,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 701,752,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAT stock had 293 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,956,471 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 5,777,330 shares during the same period.