Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] fell -31.05% so far this year. What now?

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: AGTC] loss -27.22% on the last trading session, reaching $1.31 price per share at the time. The company report on March 22, 2022 that AGTC Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare and debilitating diseases with an initial focus on inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 7,500,000 shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $9.8 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by AGTC. All of the shares are being sold by AGTC. The offering is expected to close on or about March 24, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, AGTC has granted to the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to approximately 1,125,000 additional shares of its common stock.

AGTC intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with other available funds, to fund its ongoing Skyline and Vista clinical trials in its X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) program and its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials in its Achromatopsia (ACHM) program, its preclinical development programs and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation represents 42.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $55.05 million with the latest information. AGTC stock price has been found in the range of $1.25 to $1.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 450.83K shares, AGTC reached a trading volume of 5502949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGTC shares is $14.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGTC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $24, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on AGTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 110.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73.

Trading performance analysis for AGTC stock

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.14. With this latest performance, AGTC shares dropped by -39.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.16 for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9000, while it was recorded at 1.7080 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7875 for the last 200 days.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -11690.20. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11565.80.

Return on Total Capital for AGTC is now -59.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.53. Additionally, AGTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] managed to generate an average of -$696,735 per employee.Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC]

There are presently around $21 million, or 32.10% of AGTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,732,746, which is approximately -0.151% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,533,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.76 million in AGTC stocks shares; and INTERWEST VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO, currently with $2.53 million in AGTC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:AGTC] by around 747,634 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 2,037,701 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 9,020,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,805,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGTC stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 94,667 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,432,994 shares during the same period.