Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] Revenue clocked in at $26.00 million, down -14.27% YTD: What’s Next?

Alset EHome International Inc. [NASDAQ: AEI] closed the trading session at $0.48 on 03/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.463, while the highest price level was $0.5059. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Alset EHome International Inc. Appoints Anthony S. Chan As Chief Operating Officer.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) (“AEI” the “Group” or “Company”), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of smart and sustainable home communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony S. Chan as the Group’s Chief Operating Officer (“COO”).

Anthony is a certified public accountant registered with the State of New York and a seasoned finance executive with over 32 years of professional experience in auditing, compliance and risk management and providing business advisory services. Currently, Anthony is the Chief Financial Officer of Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTC:SHRG). Anthony has also served, since 2014, as President and Co-founder of CA Global Consulting, Inc. and, since 2020, as Director of Assurance and Advisory Services of Wei, Wei & Co., LLP, a PCAOB-registered public accounting firm. Previously, Anthony served as Chief Financial Officer of several public companies, including SPI Energy Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI), Helo Corp. (OTC:HLOC) and Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. Prior to that, Anthony was a partner at three full-service CPA firms in New York, namely, UHY LLP, Friedman LLP and Berdon LLP.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.27 percent and weekly performance of -0.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -80.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 44.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, AEI reached to a volume of 9220460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alset EHome International Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24.

AEI stock trade performance evaluation

Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.37. With this latest performance, AEI shares gained by 44.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.84 for Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3753, while it was recorded at 0.4382 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0321 for the last 200 days.

Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.41 and a Gross Margin at +25.57. Alset EHome International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.93.

Return on Total Capital for AEI is now -2.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.10. Additionally, AEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] managed to generate an average of -$95,429 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Alset EHome International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.50 and a Current Ratio set at 16.50.

Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8 million, or 26.60% of AEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEI stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 4,247,386, which is approximately 2793.867% of the company’s market cap and around 44.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,858,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 million in AEI stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.57 million in AEI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

23 institutional holders increased their position in Alset EHome International Inc. [NASDAQ:AEI] by around 16,334,794 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 128,528 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 704,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,167,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEI stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,191,383 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 126,302 shares during the same period.