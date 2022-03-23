Aegon N.V. [AEG] Is Currently 4.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Aegon N.V. [NYSE: AEG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.78% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.28%. The company report on March 21, 2022 that Aegon to file its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

The Hague, March 21, 2022 – Aegon will today file its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F will be available on aegon.com and can be downloaded from the SEC website later today.

Over the last 12 months, AEG stock rose by 12.00%. The one-year Aegon N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.44. The average equity rating for AEG stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.42 billion, with 2.05 billion shares outstanding and 1.80 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.26M shares, AEG stock reached a trading volume of 6244078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aegon N.V. [AEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEG shares is $5.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEG stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Aegon N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Aegon N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aegon N.V. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70.

AEG Stock Performance Analysis:

Aegon N.V. [AEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.28. With this latest performance, AEG shares dropped by -6.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.30 for Aegon N.V. [AEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.29, while it was recorded at 4.86 for the last single week of trading, and 4.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aegon N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aegon N.V. [AEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -757.85. Aegon N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +370.18.

AEG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aegon N.V. go to 38.40%.

Aegon N.V. [AEG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $792 million, or 8.10% of AEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEG stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 115,664,156, which is approximately 3.266% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC, holding 5,370,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.83 million in AEG stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $24.18 million in AEG stock with ownership of nearly -0.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aegon N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Aegon N.V. [NYSE:AEG] by around 8,384,329 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 2,708,989 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 153,535,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,629,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEG stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 660,233 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 480,392 shares during the same period.