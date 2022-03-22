why U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.43

U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ: USWS] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.18 during the day while it closed the day at $1.13. The company report on March 15, 2022 that U. S. Well Services Announces Full-Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

U. S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) will issue its financial and operating results for the full-year and fourth quarter 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 and host its earnings conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

U.S. Well Services Inc. stock has also gained 2.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, USWS stock has declined by -11.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.08% and lost -1.74% year-on date.

The market cap for USWS stock reached $91.26 million, with 29.80 million shares outstanding and 28.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, USWS reached a trading volume of 7288117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USWS shares is $3.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USWS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for U.S. Well Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $3 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Well Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Well Services Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for USWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35.

USWS stock trade performance evaluation

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.73. With this latest performance, USWS shares gained by 20.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.07 for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1192, while it was recorded at 1.0565 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2477 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

U.S. Well Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $38 million, or 35.00% of USWS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USWS stocks are: CRESTVIEW PARTNERS III GP, L.P. with ownership of 19,796,410, which is approximately 250.005% of the company’s market cap and around 2.82% of the total institutional ownership; TCW GROUP INC, holding 10,757,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.16 million in USWS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.27 million in USWS stock with ownership of nearly 89.73% of the company’s market capitalization.

21 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ:USWS] by around 15,893,915 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 257,371 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 17,622,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,773,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USWS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 805,028 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 78,005 shares during the same period.