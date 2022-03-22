why Exicure Inc. [XCUR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.20

Exicure Inc. [NASDAQ: XCUR] jumped around 0.04 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.31 at the close of the session, up 12.96%. The company report on February 4, 2022 that Exicure, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition and Changes to the Board of Directors.

Brian C. Bock to resign as President and CEO and become Special Advisor to the CEO for a transition period.

Dr. Matthias Schroff appointed President and CEO; will replace Mr. Bock on Board of Directors.

Exicure Inc. stock is now 50.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XCUR Stock saw the intraday high of $0.32 and lowest of $0.2702 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.64, which means current price is +124.26% above from all time high which was touched on 03/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.83M shares, XCUR reached a trading volume of 7241254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exicure Inc. [XCUR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XCUR shares is $3.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XCUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exicure Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Exicure Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on XCUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exicure Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

How has XCUR stock performed recently?

Exicure Inc. [XCUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.13. With this latest performance, XCUR shares gained by 68.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XCUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.30 for Exicure Inc. [XCUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1971, while it was recorded at 0.2627 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8798 for the last 200 days.

Exicure Inc. [XCUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exicure Inc. [XCUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -153.11. Exicure Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -148.49.

Return on Total Capital for XCUR is now -29.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exicure Inc. [XCUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.27. Additionally, XCUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exicure Inc. [XCUR] managed to generate an average of -$391,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 117.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Exicure Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for Exicure Inc. [XCUR]

There are presently around $13 million, or 47.90% of XCUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XCUR stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 8,602,643, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, holding 7,325,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 million in XCUR stocks shares; and ABINGWORTH LLP, currently with $2.13 million in XCUR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exicure Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Exicure Inc. [NASDAQ:XCUR] by around 19,657,894 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 4,988,610 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 19,228,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,875,396 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XCUR stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,891,769 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,554,215 shares during the same period.