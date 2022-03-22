why Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.18

Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE: CS] slipped around -0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $8.14 at the close of the session, down -0.12%. The company report on March 18, 2022 that CoinShares announces issue of options under the Employee Incentive Plan.

18 March 2022 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF) (“CoinShares”), Europe’s largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm has today granted 670,002 options (the “Options”) over ordinary shares of £0.000495 par value each (“Ordinary Shares”). The Options have been granted under the Company’s Employee Incentive Plan (“EIP”) as part of the staff remuneration for the financial year ended 31 December 2021, as approved at the meeting of the Board held 21 February 2022.

The 670,002 Options granted represent 0.98% of the issued share capital of the Company, bringing the total number of shares under option in issue to 4,183,355 (6.13% of the issued share capital of the Company).

Credit Suisse Group AG stock is now -15.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CS Stock saw the intraday high of $8.185 and lowest of $8.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.27, which means current price is +18.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.92M shares, CS reached a trading volume of 11540595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CS shares is $8.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CS stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Credit Suisse Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Credit Suisse Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse Group AG is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 162.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for CS in the course of the last twelve months was 0.56.

How has CS stock performed recently?

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.68. With this latest performance, CS shares dropped by -9.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.06 for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.91, while it was recorded at 7.97 for the last single week of trading, and 9.85 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Credit Suisse Group AG go to 1.40%.

Insider trade positions for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]

There are presently around $710 million, or 3.90% of CS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CS stocks are: HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 30,078,041, which is approximately 6.269% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 4,939,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.25 million in CS stocks shares; and OPTIVER HOLDING B.V., currently with $34.97 million in CS stock with ownership of nearly 188.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

118 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE:CS] by around 13,316,949 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 7,520,329 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 66,296,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,134,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CS stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,786,365 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,125,263 shares during the same period.