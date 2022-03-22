Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] loss -0.23% or -0.02 points to close at $8.85 with a heavy trading volume of 8855678 shares. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Nikola Corporation to Host Analyst and Investor Days.

Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emission transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, will host its Analyst Day on March 23, 2022, and its Investor Day on March 24, 2022. On those days, Nikola management will host a presentation on the company’s leading Class 8 truck program and Energy business. The presentation and Q&A sessions are expected to run approximately four hours.

What: Nikola Analyst Day PresentationWhen: Wednesday, March 23, 2022Time: 4:15 p.m. ET (1:15 p.m. PT)Webcast: https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events (live and replay)An archived webcast of the presentation and Q&A session will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events.

It opened the trading session at $8.85, the shares rose to $9.115 and dropped to $8.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NKLA points out that the company has recorded -16.51% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -38.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.27M shares, NKLA reached to a volume of 8855678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nikola Corporation [NKLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $12.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Nikola Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Nikola Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $11, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on NKLA stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NKLA shares from 25 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3590356.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

Trading performance analysis for NKLA stock

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.82. With this latest performance, NKLA shares gained by 9.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.27 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.10, while it was recorded at 8.36 for the last single week of trading, and 11.08 for the last 200 days.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corporation go to 20.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nikola Corporation [NKLA]

There are presently around $973 million, or 27.00% of NKLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,761,608, which is approximately 1.786% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 17,038,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.79 million in NKLA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $130.48 million in NKLA stock with ownership of nearly 8.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

143 institutional holders increased their position in Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ:NKLA] by around 13,424,376 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 8,833,786 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 87,709,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,968,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKLA stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,818,266 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,140,215 shares during the same period.