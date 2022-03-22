Wall Street Analyst Initiated Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SPPI] jumped around 0.25 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.15 at the close of the session, up 28.08%. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update.

Eflapegrastim BLA resubmitted to FDA.

Poziotinib NDA accepted for FDA review in previously treated patients with NSCLC harboring HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations, PDUFA date November 24, 2022.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -9.45% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SPPI Stock saw the intraday high of $1.25 and lowest of $0.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.54, which means current price is +91.67% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, SPPI reached a trading volume of 8656110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPPI shares is $5.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $4, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on SPPI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

How has SPPI stock performed recently?

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 61.06. With this latest performance, SPPI shares gained by 51.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.40 for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8236, while it was recorded at 0.8800 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0535 for the last 200 days.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -174.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.77.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]

There are presently around $89 million, or 61.70% of SPPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPPI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 30,215,947, which is approximately -1.033% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 9,665,756 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.68 million in SPPI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.52 million in SPPI stock with ownership of nearly -11.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SPPI] by around 21,577,839 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 28,065,709 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 49,002,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,646,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPPI stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,565,668 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,072,627 shares during the same period.