United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] Revenue clocked in at $24.63 billion, down -6.69% YTD: What’s Next?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] slipped around -1.5 points on Monday, while shares priced at $40.85 at the close of the session, down -3.54%. The company report on March 16, 2022 that UATP INVITES TRAVEL INDUSTRY EXECUTIVES TO AIRLINE DISTRIBUTION 2022.

UATP invites global airlines and industry executives to attend Airline Distribution 2022. The event is back in-person, 10-12 May in Lisbon.

Airline Distribution brings together a variety of industry leaders from around the world to discuss significant distribution issues in a neutral forum. Airline Distribution will focus on the many aspects of airline distribution, with a variety of airline and industry speakers featuring the return to travel, payment advancements, future outlook, as well as how technology has evolved over the last two years across the industry and much more.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock is now -6.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UAL Stock saw the intraday high of $41.71 and lowest of $40.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.34, which means current price is +33.76% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.80M shares, UAL reached a trading volume of 14592575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $53.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $60, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on UAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 57.97.

How has UAL stock performed recently?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.65. With this latest performance, UAL shares dropped by -15.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.79 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.06, while it was recorded at 40.81 for the last single week of trading, and 46.56 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.82 and a Gross Margin at -15.07. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.79.

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

There are presently around $7,702 million, or 58.80% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,849,742, which is approximately 0.146% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 25,375,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $700.29 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

254 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 15,027,601 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 16,031,555 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 157,486,142 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,545,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,476,558 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 2,494,735 shares during the same period.