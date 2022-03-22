TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] fell -89.70% so far this year. What now?

TDH Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PETZ] traded at a high on 03/21/22, posting a 6.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.40. The company report on February 25, 2022 that TDH Holdings, Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Continued Listing Deficiency Notice.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) (“TDH” or the “Company”), a PRC-based company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and sales of pet food products in China and beyond, today announced on February 23, 2022, the Company received a notification letter from Nasdaq Listing Qualifications advising the Company that based upon the closing bid price for the Company’s common shares for the past 30 consecutive business days, the Company no longer met the minimum $1.00 per share Nasdaq continued listing requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The notification also stated that the Company would be provided 180 calendar days, or until August 22, 2022, to regain compliance with the foregoing listing requirement. To do so, the bid price of the Company’s common stock must close at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days prior to that date.

If the Company does not regain compliance by the compliance deadline, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. If the Company meets these requirements, the Nasdaq staff will inform the Company that it has been granted an additional 180 calendar days. However, if it appears to the Nasdaq staff that the Company will not be able to cure the deficiency, or if the Company is otherwise not eligible, the staff will provide notice that its securities will be subject to delisting.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10643002 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TDH Holdings Inc. stands at 13.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.31%.

The market cap for PETZ stock reached $25.06 million, with 50.58 million shares outstanding and 17.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.80M shares, PETZ reached a trading volume of 10643002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for TDH Holdings Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for PETZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has PETZ stock performed recently?

TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.22. With this latest performance, PETZ shares dropped by -5.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PETZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.80 for TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5100, while it was recorded at 0.3625 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4084 for the last 200 days.

TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -236.25 and a Gross Margin at -5.13. TDH Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.29.

Return on Total Capital for PETZ is now -19.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27,784.88. Additionally, PETZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 109.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] managed to generate an average of -$16,198 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.TDH Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of PETZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PETZ stocks are: BEL AIR INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 150,629, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 73.21% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 61,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23000.0 in PETZ stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $18000.0 in PETZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in TDH Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PETZ] by around 450,933 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 120,578 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 50,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 521,209 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PETZ stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 417,323 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 120,578 shares during the same period.