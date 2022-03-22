TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] moved down -8.52: Why It’s Important

TD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GLG] loss -8.52% on the last trading session, reaching $0.29 price per share at the time. The company report on March 16, 2022 that TD Holdings, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the “Company”), a commodities trading service provider in China, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Ms. Renmei Ouyang, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “We delivered exceptional business results for the year ended December 31, 2021, driven by continued execution of our strategy and our demonstrated ability to manage challenges brought by COVID-19 epidemic. For the year ended December 31, 2021, our revenue increased by 612% to $201.13 million and net loss narrowed down by 84% to $0.94 million, compared with $28.27 million and $5.95 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The results give us the confidence to reach operating break-even or even profitable soon and we are delighted to see that we are moving in that direction.”.

TD Holdings Inc. represents 137.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $62.48 million with the latest information. GLG stock price has been found in the range of $0.2643 to $0.3049.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, GLG reached a trading volume of 6605552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TD Holdings Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLG in the course of the last twelve months was 8.80.

TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.00. With this latest performance, GLG shares gained by 17.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.66 for TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2607, while it was recorded at 0.2749 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6038 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of GLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLG stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 177,653, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.32% of the total institutional ownership; PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP, holding 84,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27000.0 in GLG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $20000.0 in GLG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TD Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in TD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GLG] by around 339,455 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 245,861 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 191,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 394,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLG stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 338,455 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 166,863 shares during the same period.