SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] is -10.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SeaChange International Inc. [NASDAQ: SEAC] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.58 during the day while it closed the day at $1.44. The company report on March 21, 2022 that Triller, Who Recently Announced a Go-Public Transaction With Nasdaq Listed SEAC, to Acquire Pillow Fighting Championship.

Triller Augments the Greatest Roster in Combat Entertainment with FightPFC, the World’s Most Competitive, Family Friendly Combat Sport.

Triller, the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators, announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire the world’s most family-friendly company in combat sports, Pillow Fight Championship (FightPFC), for an undisclosed amount. As Triller moves today to augment all of the pieces of its innovative Web3 platform, from AI-based social commerce to NFTs, its primary driver has been to assemble the most comprehensive array of creators and content to delight and entertain every quadrant of the consumer marketplace. The Triller and FightPFC deal joined the recently announced acquisition of BKFC and the creation of Triller’s Triad and the Triller’s acquisition of FITE last year, a global streaming platform that has carried FightPFC and BKFC since their inception.

SeaChange International Inc. stock has also gained 32.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SEAC stock has declined by -6.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 38.46% and lost -10.00% year-on date.

The market cap for SEAC stock reached $70.13 million, with 49.04 million shares outstanding and 41.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.24M shares, SEAC reached a trading volume of 14876532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEAC shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for SeaChange International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2019, representing the official price target for SeaChange International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $4, while Lake Street kept a Buy rating on SEAC stock. On December 07, 2017, analysts increased their price target for SEAC shares from 4 to 4.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SeaChange International Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

SEAC stock trade performance evaluation

SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.11. With this latest performance, SEAC shares gained by 26.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.68 for SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2422, while it was recorded at 1.2840 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1369 for the last 200 days.

SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] shares currently have an operating margin of -91.11 and a Gross Margin at +39.64. SeaChange International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.91.

Return on Total Capital for SEAC is now -42.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.95. Additionally, SEAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] managed to generate an average of -$142,216 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.SeaChange International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 10.20% of SEAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,705,129, which is approximately -0.14% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 556,277 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.8 million in SEAC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.65 million in SEAC stock with ownership of nearly -2.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SeaChange International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in SeaChange International Inc. [NASDAQ:SEAC] by around 876,849 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 2,065,993 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,058,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,000,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEAC stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 558,136 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,357,018 shares during the same period.