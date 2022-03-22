Piper Sandler slashes price target on Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] – find out why.

Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: COUP] gained 9.20% on the last trading session, reaching $99.00 price per share at the time. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Coupa Software to Participate Virtually in the Wolfe Research Virtual “March Madness” Software Conference.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), announced today that its management team will participate virtually in the Wolfe Research Virtual “March Madness” Software Conference on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

The management team’s live remarks, scheduled to begin at 1:10 pm PT (4:10 pm ET), can be accessed from Coupa’s investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com. A replay of the live webcast will also be available on this website for at least 90 days following the event.

Coupa Software Incorporated represents 74.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.71 billion with the latest information. COUP stock price has been found in the range of $92.31 to $102.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, COUP reached a trading volume of 7822992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COUP shares is $109.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Coupa Software Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Coupa Software Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on COUP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupa Software Incorporated is set at 9.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for COUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for COUP in the course of the last twelve months was 43.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for COUP stock

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.22. With this latest performance, COUP shares dropped by -17.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.48 for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.34, while it was recorded at 84.62 for the last single week of trading, and 196.21 for the last 200 days.

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.59 and a Gross Margin at +49.62. Coupa Software Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.04.

Coupa Software Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coupa Software Incorporated go to 23.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]

There are presently around $7,588 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COUP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 9,717,297, which is approximately 2.856% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,732,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $666.54 million in COUP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $563.75 million in COUP stock with ownership of nearly -1.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupa Software Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 282 institutional holders increased their position in Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:COUP] by around 13,493,760 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 13,580,304 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 49,571,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,645,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COUP stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,345,463 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 7,695,430 shares during the same period.