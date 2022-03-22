Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Revenue clocked in at $648.00 million, down -4.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] traded at a high on 03/18/22, posting a 1.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.90. The company report on March 17, 2022 that GLOBAL POP SUPERSTAR KATY PERRY NAMED GODMOTHER OF NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE’S NEWEST SHIP, NORWEGIAN PRIMA.

–Katy Will Perform at Christening Ceremony in Reykjavík, Iceland on August 27, 2022, Where Norwegian Prima Will Become the First Ship Christened at the Icelandic Capital City–.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, announced today that world famous pop icon and “American Idol” judge Katy Perry will serve as the godmother to its record-breaking and innovative newest ship, Norwegian Prima, debuting August 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 31669116 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stands at 5.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.15%.

The market cap for NCLH stock reached $8.21 billion, with 392.03 million shares outstanding and 368.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.32M shares, NCLH reached a trading volume of 31669116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $26.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.23.

How has NCLH stock performed recently?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.78. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -12.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.02 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.34, while it was recorded at 18.84 for the last single week of trading, and 24.18 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]

There are presently around $4,582 million, or 55.80% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,610,779, which is approximately 0.878% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,203,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $421.95 million in NCLH stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $365.5 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 48.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 316 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 40,868,885 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 16,327,925 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 173,032,102 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,228,912 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,345,295 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 6,115,398 shares during the same period.