Morgan Stanley slashes price target on EQT Corporation [EQT] – find out why.

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] jumped around 1.3 points on Monday, while shares priced at $28.42 at the close of the session, up 4.79%. The company report on March 9, 2022 that EQT Launches New U.S. LNG Advocacy Campaign During CERAWeek 2022.

Encourages Industry, Regulators and the Public to Support Plan to Increase U.S. LNG Exports to Connect Affordable, Reliable, and Clean Natural Gas to the World’s Coal Consuming Regions.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today unveiled its plan to unleash U.S. LNG to address the energy needs of our allies and advance climate efforts by targeting the replacement of international coal. The release of the new plan comes as natural gas takes center stage at CERAWeek 2022. Toby Z. Rice, EQT President and CEO, will further discuss the plan and campaign during the Innovation & the Future of Gas plenary session at 2:25 p.m. CT today.

EQT Corporation stock is now 30.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EQT Stock saw the intraday high of $28.42 and lowest of $27.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.56, which means current price is +48.02% from all time high which was touched on 03/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.57M shares, EQT reached a trading volume of 14897817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EQT Corporation [EQT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $33.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on EQT stock. On June 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EQT shares from 22 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 17.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has EQT stock performed recently?

EQT Corporation [EQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.80. With this latest performance, EQT shares gained by 22.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.42 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.30, while it was recorded at 26.86 for the last single week of trading, and 21.09 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.57 and a Gross Margin at +43.44. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.82.

EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for EQT Corporation [EQT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corporation go to 48.68%.

Insider trade positions for EQT Corporation [EQT]

There are presently around $9,265 million, or 91.90% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,920,670, which is approximately 9.904% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,646,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $939.6 million in EQT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $599.76 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly 34.164% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 67,364,168 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 68,861,100 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 205,406,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 341,631,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,587,249 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 14,922,174 shares during the same period.